Nov 07 Government of Kenya

* Moody's has today assigned local- and foreign-currency issuer ratings of B1 to the government of Kenya. The outlook on these ratings is stable. The B1 ratings reflect the following key factors: 1) The resilience of the Kenyan economy as a result of ongoing structural changes, which over time should boost the country's still low wealth levels. 2) The government's commitment to institutional reforms, which should reduce longstanding political risks. 3) The low government financial strength, as reflected in relatively high debt levels. 4) The country's vulnerability to a variety of political, external and security risks.