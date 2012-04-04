(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company's (Fukoku Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's EUR300m fixed- to floating-rate subordinated callable notes due on 28 September 2025 at 'BBB'.

The ratings reflect Fukoku Life's stable life insurance underwriting and solid capitalisation. Its core profit margin has been stable at over 10% for more than five years, backed by its focus on the profitable third sector such as health insurance. In addition, the company has continued to reduce its exposure to high-risk assets such as domestic equities. As a result, Fukoku Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved, despite a weak domestic equity market, to 1,091.7% at end-December 2011 (new SMR: 677.9%) from 1,088.3% (668.4%) at end-March 2011. Fukoku Life has also reduced its exposure to European peripheral countries.

To better manage risk and cope with the new SMR regime in Japan based on economic capital, the company is strengthening its enterprise risk management (ERM) and is steadily reducing the duration gap between its assets and liabilities. Negative spread has steadily narrowed since 2006 and is likely to turn positive by early 2015.

At end-December 2011, the policy amount in force of Fukoku Life's domestic life insurance decreased 2.7% from end-March 2011, mainly due to a contracting death protection market in Japan. However, Fitch notes that Fukoku Life's profitable third sector's annualised premium in force grew 1.5% between end-March 2011 and end-December 2011. Fitch estimates about half of Fukoku Life's total insurance underwriting profits are generated from its growing third sector products. The company's surrender and lapse rate declined to 4.11% at end-December 2011 from 4.27% at end-December 2010.

Positive rating action may be considered if the new SMR exceeds 700%, or if Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy improves further on a sustained basis. Further growth in the company's profitable third sector and/or further improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of death protection products would also be viewed positively by Fitch.

Negative rating action may result from material erosion of capitalisation and deterioration in core profit, particularly if Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy drops sharply or the new SMR declines below 600% for a prolonged period.

Fukoku Life was established in 1923. The company is one of Japan's nine traditional life insurers, with a market share of 3.1% by amount of policies in force at end-March 2011.