(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AAA' credit ratings and
CreditWatch negative status on Dexia Municipal Agency's (DMA) public-sector covered bond program
and related series are unchanged.
On March 28, 2012, we lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' our long-term issuer credit rating on
Dexia Credit Local (BBB/Watch Neg/A-2)--DMA's parent company (see "Dexia Credit Local Downgraded
To 'BBB' On Weakened Liquidity And Risk Position; Ratings Remain On Watch Negative").
Our downgrade of Dexia Credit Local has not affected our view on DMA's creditworthiness
because we understand that its ownership will transfer to a new bank--in which the Republic of
France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) and Caisse de Depots et Consignations (CDC; AA+/Negative/A-1+) will
each have a 31.7% stake. Additionally, CDC has committed to provide up to EUR12.5 billion in
liquidity to DMA.
At this stage, we do not consider that our downgrade of Dexia Credit Local is limiting the
maximum rating that DMA's covered bonds can achieve under step 3 of our ALMM covered bond
criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk
In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). As such, our ratings on these covered bonds
remain unchanged. Our most recent update was on Jan. 31, 2012 (see "Ratings On Dexia Municipal
Agency's Public-Sector Covered Bonds Remain On CreditWatch Negative After France Downgrade").
