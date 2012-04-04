On a consolidated basis, despite a significant increase in debt in FY12 (partly attributed to JLR's notes issuances), Fitch expects TML's financial leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBITDA) to remain below 1.6x at FYE12. This is due to JLR's large cash balances from internal accruals and the unused portion of its notes issuances. Despite higher interest costs in the year, Fitch expects TML's FY12 coverage metrics to remain comfortable at over 7.5x, in line with its 9MFY12 performance.

TML's rating factors in a one-notch uplift for potential support from the Tata Group. Any weakening of linkages between the group and TML would be negative for the rating. Similarly, any weakening of linkage between TML and JLR would be negative for JLR's ratings.

Also, consolidated financial leverage (excluding TML's financial subsidiary - Tata Motor Finance Limited ) exceeding 2.0x on a sustained basis due to reduced sales or profitability, or higher-than-expected debt levels would be negative for TML's unsupported rating.

Positive rating action could result from a substantial improvement in JLR's geographic and product diversification, together with successful product development plans. A significant improvement in market share in the smaller luxury cars and SUVs segment and higher-than-expected growth in traditional markets on a sustained basis while maintaining low leverage would also be positive for the ratings.

For FY11, on a consolidated basis, TML reported revenue of INR1,231.3bn (FY10: INR925.2bn), an EBITDA of INR177.8bn (INR86.1bn), EBITDA gross interest coverage of 8.69x (3.85x) and a net adjusted debt/EBITDA of 1.39x (3.37x). During the same period, JLR reported revenue of GBP9,870.7m (GBP6,527.2m), an EBITDA of GBP1,465.3m (GBP321.5m), EBITDA gross interest coverage of 44.27x (6.07x) and a net adjusted debt/EBITDA of 0.35x (2.13x).