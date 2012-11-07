Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
Nov 07 -
Overview
-- Birmingham City Council (BCC) has demonstrated a very positive liquidity position and strong operating expenditure flexibility, supported by the very predictable and supportive U.K. institutional framework.
-- We are therefore affirming the 'AA+' long-term issuer credit rating on BCC, despite its exposure to further funding reductions from the central government and rising tax-supported debt levels, as we believe that BCC will continue to post positive, albeit narrower, operating surpluses over the rating horizon.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our opinion that BCC will adjust to reforms and funding reductions, by making use of its operating expenditure flexibility, and maintain a positive--albeit narrowing--operating performance and deficits after capital expenditure levels averaging 6% of total adjusted revenues within the rating horizon.
Rating Action
On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'AA+' long-term issuer credit rating on Birmingham City Council (BCC). The outlook is stable.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.