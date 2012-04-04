(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Richa Industries Limited (Richa) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are supported by Richa's diversified product portfolio, with textiles and pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) accounting for 70% and 30% of total revenue of INR2,154m in 9MFY12 (nine months ended December 2011). The ratings also reflect the company's improved performance in the PEB segment in 9MFY12, with revenue of INR628m (FY11: INR457m) and margins of 17.9% (FY11: 16.6%). Revenue from PEBs is likely to outgrow revenue from textiles by FY14.

The ratings also draw comfort from Richa's relatively stable EBITDA margins in the backdrop of a volatile textile industry environment, compared with its peers. However, margins reduced to 13% in 9MFY12 (9MFY11: 16.5%) as the company could not fully pass on cost (wages, power) increases to customers due to intense competition in the textile market. EBITDA margin in the textile segment was 8.1% in 9MFY12 (FY11: 11%).