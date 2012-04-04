Apr 04 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have observed further deterioration in the credit quality of the underlying portfolio backing this transaction, with defaults accruing in the transaction at a relatively quick pace.

-- Structural features have weakened as the reserve fund is fully depleted, because available excess spread available in the transaction cannot fully offset the level of defaults.

-- As a result, we have lowered our ratings on the class A2, B, and C notes, and affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on the class D notes.

-- GC Pastor Hipotecario 5 closed in June 2007 and securitizes a portfolio of mortgages originated by Banco Pastor.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on GC Pastor Hipotecario 5, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A2, B, and C notes. At the same time, we removed the rating on the class A2 notes from CreditWatch negative, and we have also affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on the class D notes (see list below).

We have observed a significant increase in the level of defaults accruing in this transaction over the past year: The level of cumulative defaults has increased to 3.81% from 2.74% since our last review, and this speed of increase has exceeded our expectations for this transaction.