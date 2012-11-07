(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07 -
Overview
-- The economic risks under which French banks, including Cofidis
(CofSA), operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more
exposed to the potential of a lengthier recession in the eurozone.
-- We have therefore lowered our long-term rating on CofSA to 'BBB+' from
'A-', affirmed our 'A-2' short-term rating, and revised the outlook to
negative from stable.
-- Our negative outlook on CofSA factors in the possibility that
deteriorating economic conditions in its main markets could lead us to revise
down our assessment of its capital position.
Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on French consumer finance
company Cofidis S.A. (CofSA) to 'BBB+' from 'A-', affirmed the short-term
counterparty credit rating at 'A-2', and revised the outlook to negative from
stable.
Rationale
The outlook revision and the lowering of our long-term rating on Cofidis
reflects our view that the bank is increasingly vulnerable to the impact of
rising economic risks in its European main markets, and more particularly in
France.
We believe that higher economic uncertainties in the eurozone (European
Economic and Monetary Union) could lead to lower loan production at Cofidis
over time, or decrease its asset quality, which could ultimately affect its
creditworthiness. We have lowered CofSA's SACP to 'bb+' from 'bbb-' to better
capture this risk, also taking into account the bank's international
activities in countries that we consider to carry more risk than France. The
lowering of CofSA's SACP follows our lowering of our baseline assessment
("anchor") to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.