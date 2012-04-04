(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned MMFSL DA Dec 2011 - an ABS transaction - a final rating as follows:

INR3,586.4m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The new tractor loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable).

The final rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of October 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The rating is based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of MMFSL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided.

The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR3,586.4m, as of the cut-off date of 31 December 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is in the form of an irrevocable and unconditional corporate undertaking provided by the originator, which is equal to 10.10% of initial principal outstanding as of the cut off date. The credit enhancement is available to cover both credit risk and liquidity risk in the transaction.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the financial structure of the transaction. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.