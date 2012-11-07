Nov 07 - With 30 broadly syndicated CLOs totaling nearly $13.6 billion pricing during third quarter-2012 (3Q'12), the new issue pipeline figures to stay robust heading into 2013, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest U.S. CLO newsletter.

CLO issuance for 3Q'12 has already surpassed numbers seen in 1Q'12 and 2Q'12. This has also placed increased attention on the rapidly expanding CLO asset manager space, which Fitch also discusses. In addition to the most active CLO asset managers, other topics covered in the latest newsletter include middle market CLO default performance and Fitch's CLO rating philosophy.

Fitch's 'U.S. CLO Newsletter' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research' or by clicking on the corresponding link.

