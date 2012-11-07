(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- EURE (Department of) -------------------------- 07-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: General
government, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Oct-2012 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on the Department of Eure reflect our view of the "predictable and
well-balanced" institutional framework for French departments, as our criteria
define the term. They also reflect Eure's "positive" financial management,
very sound budgetary performance, very moderate debt burden, "positive"
liquidity position, and good socio-economic indicators by international
standards.
The ratings are constrained by the department's restricted revenue flexibility
and quite large contingent liabilities mainly related to social housing,
although these liabilities have moderate associated risks.
We view Eure's financial management as "positive" for the ratings. We consider
that the department has a clear and realistic budgetary strategy, good budget
monitoring, and proactive and prudent debt management. Our 2012-2014 base-case
scenario reflects this, and we believe Eure will continue to post a strong
operating margin, owing to its disciplined management of operating
expenditure. Despite our anticipation of an 11% slump in property transfer
fees in 2012 and a 6% drop in 2013, we estimate in our base-case scenario that
Eure's operating margin will remain strong, at above 13% of operating revenues
in 2014, compared with 18% in 2011. We believe the department will maintain
its grip over operating expenditure growth at 2.5% annually until 2014, which
will allow it to partly absorb sluggish operating revenue growth of 0.5%
annually.