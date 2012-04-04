SEK2.6 bil 4.7% med-term nts ser 16 due
05/21/2014 A 21-Sep-2009
SEK3.5 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 15 due
05/21/2012 A 21-Sep-2009
EUR750 mil 4.625% med-term nts ser 18 due
03/20/2014 A 21-Sep-2009
EUR750 mil 6.% med-term nts ser 18 due
03/20/2019 A 21-Sep-2009
NOK500 mil 5.25% med-term nts ser 19 due
05/22/2014 A 03-Nov-2009
NOK500 mil 6.125% med-term nts ser 20 due
05/22/2017 A 03-Nov-2009
SEK3.1 bil 3.125% med-term nts due 09/14/2015 A 07-Sep-2010
SEK3.1 bil fltg rate med-term nts due
09/14/2015 A 07-Sep-2010
EUR500 mil 4.% med-term nts ser 23 due
05/24/2021 A 23-May-2011
SEK1.75 bil 3.25% med-term nts ser 24 due
03/14/2017 A 14-Mar-2012
SEK1 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 25 due
03/14/2017 A 14-Mar-2012
Rationale
The ratings on Finnish power utility Fortum Oyj reflect the group's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assesses at 'a-', based on its "strong" business risk profile and
"intermediate" financial risk profile. They further include one notch of
uplift based on our methodology for rating government-related entities (GREs)
and our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the government of
the Republic of Finland (AAA/Negative/A-1+) will provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. This is based on our
assessment of Fortum's "strong" link with the government, given the state's
50.8% ownership in Fortum, and "limited" role.
Fortum's business risk profile benefits from the group's position as one of
the largest integrated utilities in the Nordic region, from its diverse and
competitive generation portfolio, and its relatively stable electricity
distribution and heat operations in the Nordic region. These strengths are
partly offset by the group's exposure to the competitive and increasingly
challenging Nordic electricity wholesale and supply markets, volatile
wholesale power prices, and exposure to the higher risk Russian market.
Fortum's financial risk profile benefits from normally good cash flows from
operations, including cash flows from regulated activities. These strengths
are offset by a significant capital expenditure program, relatively high
dividend payments, and volatility in cash flows caused by currency hedging
effects on internal loans denominated in Swedish krona (SEK). The
"intermediate" financial risk profile also reflects our expectations of a
gradual improvement in credit measures over the near to medium term, as
current credit measures are weak for the ratings.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that Fortum's adjusted EBITDA will
improve slightly in 2012 from the EUR2.4 billion achieved in the 2011, and that
the group will be able to retain adjusted EBITDA margins in the 38%-39% range.
We believe that Fortum faces an increasingly complex, volatile, and uncertain
operating environment, exacerbated by rising regulatory uncertainty and weak
macroeconomic conditions. Fortum's profitability is likely to be pressured by
sluggish demand, falling and increasingly volatile Nordic power prices, as
evidenced during 2011, and possible chronic oversupply of power in the Nordic
region over the medium term. Nordic power prices remained under pressure
during the first quarter of 2012, largely as an effect of high hydro-reservoir
levels. We base our anticipated increase in earnings in the near term,
however, on expected increased earnings from the group's Russian operations
following gradual completion of major investments, higher nuclear and
hydropower volumes, and hedging at price levels well above current spot
prices. Fortum says that, for 2012, it has hedged about 65% of its Power
Division's estimated Nordic electricity sales at EUR48 per megawatt-hour (MWh),
the rate at the end of 2011. For 2013, about 40% is hedged at EUR46 per MWh.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
In our base-case scenario, we believe that the anticipated improvement in
EBITDA would also support an increase in the group's funds from operations
(FFO). We anticipate that FFO will also benefit from reduced negative currency
effects from cash flow hedges as a result of stabilizing foreign currency
exchange rates. In our base case, we assume that adjusted FFO will reach and
exceed EUR2 billion over 2012 and 2013, compared with about EUR1.5 billion in 2011.
The improvement in FFO comes, however, from a weak level, and given Fortum's
relatively high debt stemming from significant investments in recent years,
credit measures are weak for the ratings. In 2011, adjusted FFO to debt was
about 18%, up from about 17% in 2010. This compares with our long-term
expectations of adjusted FFO to debt of about 25%. Furthermore, FFO generation
is exposed to several uncertain factors, notably the development of Nordic
power prices and the group's Russian expansion. Although we anticipate that
increased FFO will support gradual improvement in credit measures, the
positive impact would likely be mitigated by higher adjusted debt as a result
of continued significant investments in the near term, largely related to
Russia, and high dividend payments.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-1'. We view Fortum's liquidity as "strong", based
on our expectations that available liquidity resources, including cash, FFO,
and facility availability, would cover expected cash outflows by at least 1.5x
in the next 12-24 months. The liquidity position is further supported, in our
view, by an absence of restricted covenants and strong relationships with
banks.
Fortum's liquidity resources consist of:
-- Reported cash and equivalents of EUR731 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, of
which EUR211 million was related to Russian subsidiary OAO Fortum;
-- Access to an undrawn long-term committed facility of EUR2.5 billion,
maturing July 2016, which contains no financial covenants;
-- FFO, which stood at about EUR1.5 billion in 2011, and which we believe
will improve toward EUR2 billion in the near term; and
-- Proceeds from long-term debt issues of SEK2,750 million (EUR0.3 billion)
in March 2012.
Expected cash outflows include:
-- Debt maturities of about EUR0.9 billion in 2012, and about EUR0.6 billion
in 2013;
-- Annual capital expenditures in 2012 of EUR1.6 billion-EUR1.8 billion and
in 2013 of EUR1.1 billion-EUR1.4 billion, according to Fortum. The high level of
capital spending is largely related to expansion in Russia. Furthermore, as
management expects maintenance capital spending in 2012 to be EUR500
million-EUR550 million, there should be room to defer part of total capital
spending, if needed, for example if operating cash flows were unexpectedly to
decrease; and
-- Dividend payments of about EUR0.9 billion annually (a dividend of about
EUR888 million has been proposed to be paid out for 2011).
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that it could be difficult for Fortum
to improve its credit measures to a level commensurate with the 'a-' SACP. We
base this assessment on a number of factors, including pressure on
profitability in the group's Nordic power generation operations (owing to
falling power prices, and weak economic conditions), and higher debt resulting
from ongoing investment in Russia and continued high dividend payments.
In our base case, we assume that increased earnings contributions from Russia,
and reduced negative currency hedge effects, would support a gradual
improvement in credit measures over 2012 and 2013. We expect that adjusted FFO
to debt will improve to about 23% in 2012, and reach about 25% on a
sustainable basis from 2013.
We could downgrade the company if we believe that Fortum's credit measures are
unlikely to improve to a level consistent with the ratings during 2012 and
2013. This could result from lower-than-anticipated Nordic power prices and
demand, lack of progress in increasing earnings from Russia, negative currency
hedging effects, or higher-than-expected spending, including investments and
dividends.
We could lower the ratings if the likelihood of extraordinary government
support were to decline. A one-notch downgrade of the ratings of Republic of
Finland would, however, not result in a downgrade of the ratings on Fortum,
provided that our assessment of likelihood of extraordinary support and
Fortum's SACP remain unchanged.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Fortum successfully improves its
financial risk profile in line with our base-case assumptions, assuming that
our current view on the company's business risk does not change.
We could raise ratings if the likelihood of government support were to
strengthen, for example through a significant and sustainable increase in the
state's shareholding.