SEK2.6 bil 4.7% med-term nts ser 16 due

05/21/2014 A 21-Sep-2009

SEK3.5 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 15 due

05/21/2012 A 21-Sep-2009

EUR750 mil 4.625% med-term nts ser 18 due

03/20/2014 A 21-Sep-2009

EUR750 mil 6.% med-term nts ser 18 due

03/20/2019 A 21-Sep-2009

NOK500 mil 5.25% med-term nts ser 19 due

05/22/2014 A 03-Nov-2009

NOK500 mil 6.125% med-term nts ser 20 due

05/22/2017 A 03-Nov-2009

SEK3.1 bil 3.125% med-term nts due 09/14/2015 A 07-Sep-2010

SEK3.1 bil fltg rate med-term nts due

09/14/2015 A 07-Sep-2010

EUR500 mil 4.% med-term nts ser 23 due

05/24/2021 A 23-May-2011

SEK1.75 bil 3.25% med-term nts ser 24 due

03/14/2017 A 14-Mar-2012

SEK1 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 25 due

03/14/2017 A 14-Mar-2012

Rationale

The ratings on Finnish power utility Fortum Oyj reflect the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a-', based on its "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. They further include one notch of uplift based on our methodology for rating government-related entities (GREs) and our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the government of the Republic of Finland (AAA/Negative/A-1+) will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of Fortum's "strong" link with the government, given the state's 50.8% ownership in Fortum, and "limited" role.

Fortum's business risk profile benefits from the group's position as one of the largest integrated utilities in the Nordic region, from its diverse and competitive generation portfolio, and its relatively stable electricity distribution and heat operations in the Nordic region. These strengths are partly offset by the group's exposure to the competitive and increasingly challenging Nordic electricity wholesale and supply markets, volatile wholesale power prices, and exposure to the higher risk Russian market.

Fortum's financial risk profile benefits from normally good cash flows from operations, including cash flows from regulated activities. These strengths are offset by a significant capital expenditure program, relatively high dividend payments, and volatility in cash flows caused by currency hedging effects on internal loans denominated in Swedish krona (SEK). The "intermediate" financial risk profile also reflects our expectations of a gradual improvement in credit measures over the near to medium term, as current credit measures are weak for the ratings.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that Fortum's adjusted EBITDA will improve slightly in 2012 from the EUR2.4 billion achieved in the 2011, and that the group will be able to retain adjusted EBITDA margins in the 38%-39% range.

We believe that Fortum faces an increasingly complex, volatile, and uncertain operating environment, exacerbated by rising regulatory uncertainty and weak macroeconomic conditions. Fortum's profitability is likely to be pressured by sluggish demand, falling and increasingly volatile Nordic power prices, as evidenced during 2011, and possible chronic oversupply of power in the Nordic region over the medium term. Nordic power prices remained under pressure during the first quarter of 2012, largely as an effect of high hydro-reservoir levels. We base our anticipated increase in earnings in the near term, however, on expected increased earnings from the group's Russian operations following gradual completion of major investments, higher nuclear and hydropower volumes, and hedging at price levels well above current spot prices. Fortum says that, for 2012, it has hedged about 65% of its Power Division's estimated Nordic electricity sales at EUR48 per megawatt-hour (MWh), the rate at the end of 2011. For 2013, about 40% is hedged at EUR46 per MWh.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case scenario, we believe that the anticipated improvement in EBITDA would also support an increase in the group's funds from operations (FFO). We anticipate that FFO will also benefit from reduced negative currency effects from cash flow hedges as a result of stabilizing foreign currency exchange rates. In our base case, we assume that adjusted FFO will reach and exceed EUR2 billion over 2012 and 2013, compared with about EUR1.5 billion in 2011.

The improvement in FFO comes, however, from a weak level, and given Fortum's relatively high debt stemming from significant investments in recent years, credit measures are weak for the ratings. In 2011, adjusted FFO to debt was about 18%, up from about 17% in 2010. This compares with our long-term expectations of adjusted FFO to debt of about 25%. Furthermore, FFO generation is exposed to several uncertain factors, notably the development of Nordic power prices and the group's Russian expansion. Although we anticipate that increased FFO will support gradual improvement in credit measures, the positive impact would likely be mitigated by higher adjusted debt as a result of continued significant investments in the near term, largely related to Russia, and high dividend payments.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1'. We view Fortum's liquidity as "strong", based on our expectations that available liquidity resources, including cash, FFO, and facility availability, would cover expected cash outflows by at least 1.5x in the next 12-24 months. The liquidity position is further supported, in our view, by an absence of restricted covenants and strong relationships with banks.

Fortum's liquidity resources consist of:

-- Reported cash and equivalents of EUR731 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, of which EUR211 million was related to Russian subsidiary OAO Fortum;

-- Access to an undrawn long-term committed facility of EUR2.5 billion, maturing July 2016, which contains no financial covenants;

-- FFO, which stood at about EUR1.5 billion in 2011, and which we believe will improve toward EUR2 billion in the near term; and

-- Proceeds from long-term debt issues of SEK2,750 million (EUR0.3 billion) in March 2012.

Expected cash outflows include:

-- Debt maturities of about EUR0.9 billion in 2012, and about EUR0.6 billion in 2013;

-- Annual capital expenditures in 2012 of EUR1.6 billion-EUR1.8 billion and in 2013 of EUR1.1 billion-EUR1.4 billion, according to Fortum. The high level of capital spending is largely related to expansion in Russia. Furthermore, as management expects maintenance capital spending in 2012 to be EUR500 million-EUR550 million, there should be room to defer part of total capital spending, if needed, for example if operating cash flows were unexpectedly to decrease; and

-- Dividend payments of about EUR0.9 billion annually (a dividend of about EUR888 million has been proposed to be paid out for 2011).

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that it could be difficult for Fortum to improve its credit measures to a level commensurate with the 'a-' SACP. We base this assessment on a number of factors, including pressure on profitability in the group's Nordic power generation operations (owing to falling power prices, and weak economic conditions), and higher debt resulting from ongoing investment in Russia and continued high dividend payments.

In our base case, we assume that increased earnings contributions from Russia, and reduced negative currency hedge effects, would support a gradual improvement in credit measures over 2012 and 2013. We expect that adjusted FFO to debt will improve to about 23% in 2012, and reach about 25% on a sustainable basis from 2013.

We could downgrade the company if we believe that Fortum's credit measures are unlikely to improve to a level consistent with the ratings during 2012 and 2013. This could result from lower-than-anticipated Nordic power prices and demand, lack of progress in increasing earnings from Russia, negative currency hedging effects, or higher-than-expected spending, including investments and dividends.

We could lower the ratings if the likelihood of extraordinary government support were to decline. A one-notch downgrade of the ratings of Republic of Finland would, however, not result in a downgrade of the ratings on Fortum, provided that our assessment of likelihood of extraordinary support and Fortum's SACP remain unchanged.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Fortum successfully improves its financial risk profile in line with our base-case assumptions, assuming that our current view on the company's business risk does not change.

We could raise ratings if the likelihood of government support were to strengthen, for example through a significant and sustainable increase in the state's shareholding.