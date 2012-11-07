(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has updated its methodology and assumptions for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS; see "European CMBS Methodology And Assumptions"). The criteria update refines the approach to rating European CMBS transactions, and provides a more transparent framework for analyzing the commercial real estate assets and transaction structures commonly associated with European CMBS. At the same time, we published a commentary article clarifying how Standard & Poor's Ratings Services applies its global property evaluation methodology to European CMBS transactions. The article, "Application Of Property Evaluation Methodology In European CMBS Transactions," gives the market-specific parameters for property cash flow adjustments that the criteria framework article does not include because of its wider scope.

The criteria article published today discusses two of the key areas in the analytical framework for structured finance securitization ratings: credit quality of the securitized assets and payment structure and cash flow mechanics. It fully supersedes "Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions," published May 21, 2007.

These criteria apply to all new and existing ratings on European CMBS. These criteria are also used to analyze European commercial real estate assets backing certain other types of instrument, where relevant. The criteria may also constitute a starting point for assessing real estate assets that vary substantially from those in pools we reviewed historically and analyzing structures that pose unique risks, in conjunction with the "Principles Of Credit Ratings" criteria.

These criteria establish a globally consistent and transparent framework within which to determine credit enhancement levels for European CMBS transactions. Specifically, the criteria establish which credit characteristics and structural features affect the recovery assumptions used to determine ratings on European CMBS. The analysis of tail-period risks has been refined and a global framework for property analysis has been adopted.

We expect that the criteria update will have a moderate impact on outstanding ratings on European CMBS, based on a sample of transactions we tested. Our impact analysis showed that the criteria update would have a negative impact on up to 40% of all rated tranches in European CMBS transactions, with average rating movements of two notches. The impact on investment-grade ratings is likely to be greater than that on speculative-grade ratings.

These criteria will be effective for all in-scope ratings from Dec. 6, 2012, at which time we expect to place all the ratings likely to be affected on CreditWatch. We expect to resolve any rating changes within six months of the effective date of the criteria.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European CMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 7, 2012

-- Application Of Property Evaluation Methodology In European CMBS Transactions, Nov. 7, 2012

-- CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology, Sept. 5, 2012

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004