(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings says Tamil Nadu's FY13 (financial year ending March 2013) budget success is contingent on strong economic growth and power sector performance. In a report published today, the agency says the state's economic projections may prove optimistic, which could lead to some fiscal slippage although this may partially be offset by the power sector's likely robust performance.

"Fitch expects nominal economic growth to be lower than budgeted growth, which would result in less revenue and slippages in non-committed expenditure," says Devendra Kumar Pant, Director in Fitch's International Public Finance team.

The state aims to achieve a nominal GSDP growth of 18.72% in FY13, up from 12.16% a year ago. Allowing for an inflation of 6%-7% in FY13, targeted real growth could be in the range of 11.72%-12.72% which Fitch views as optimistic based on the current challenging economic environment.

Fitch notes that the state's welfare schemes exert additional financial stress by pushing up committed expenditure (interest, subsidies, pension and salary) as a share of revenue expenditure to 91% in FY13 (FY12: 90.84%) and limiting the space for tightening.

However, the report notes the state power sector regulator's approved 37% hiked in power tariff from 1 April 2012, which should help Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, the state's power generation and distribution entity, to recover its full cost in FY13. This entity is among the most leveraged power entity in India and receives state support, in the form of subsidies and grants, among others.

"Although the power tariff hike could rescue finances and enable the state to meet the thirteenth finance commission recommendations on current surplus and fiscal deficit/GSDP, the risk of fiscal slippage from FY13 budget proposals does not completely disappear," says Siva Subramanian, Analyst in Fitch's International Public Finance team.

The report, 'Tamil Nadu: FY13 Budget Depends on Growth and Power', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tamil Nadu: Growth and Power Sector Key to FY13 Budget Success

here