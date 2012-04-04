Key business and profitability developments Similar to industry peers, Hapag-Lloyd's earnings suffered last year on account of elevated costs of bunker fuel and depressed freight rates resulting from overcapacity, most importantly on Asia-Europe trades, which account for about 20% of Hapag-Lloyd's trade volumes. In 2011, as compared with previous year, Hapag-Lloyd was able to increase its cargo volumes by about 5% and curb the reduction in freight rates to about 2%, despite fierce competition on all trades. Nevertheless, its profitability came under pressure because of the significant rise in bunker price, up 34% year on year, which Hapag-Lloyd was not able to pass through to customers, but could only partly counterbalance by hedging contracts. The company's EBITDA margin (excluding profits from associates and other financial results) fell significantly in 2011 to about 5.5%, from about 14.5% in 2010. This was well below our original forecasts of about 10%, but markedly better than the industry average.

We believe the industry's cyclical downturn may be bottoming out now that global container operators are rationalizing capacity and restoring freight rates. This could bode well for a turnaround in Hapag-Lloyd's operating performance. According to our base case operating scenario, we forecast that Hapag-Lloyd will generate about EUR360 million-EUR370 million of EBITDA (excluding profits from associates and other financial result) in 2012, which represents an improvement on 2011 with EBITDA of EUR335 million, but it is significantly below the record level of about EUR895 million achieved in 2010. In 2012, we forecast that revenues will increase by about 8% on the previous year, assuming a 5% increase in trade volumes and low single-digit increase in freight rates. We also forecast an EBITDA margin consistent with 2011.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments As we expected, Hapag-Lloyd's cash flow protection measures weakened markedly in 2011, with a ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt falling to about 15% in 2011 from about 30% in 2010, which is below 16%-20% we view as rating-commensurate. Under our current base case operating scenario, we forecast that Hapag-Lloyd's cash flow metrics could rebound to this level by end-2012, which assumes a sustained expansion in EBITDA. Nevertheless, we believe that the persistent industry overcapacity, tepid demand, and rising bunker fuel prices pose a significant risk to our base-case assumptions and, thus, the upside potential for Hapag-Lloyd's earnings' generation. Furthermore, we understand that Hapag-Lloyd will finalize its capital spending (capex) for vessels on order in 2012 and 2013 and, thus, generate negative free operating cash flows, which will put additional strain on cash flow measures. However, a partial repayment combined with a partial sale and conversion of the about EUR350 million hybrid capital into straight equity in 2012--as agreed between Hapag-Lloyd and its shareholders-- will offset the estimated increase in adjusted debt and support credit measures. So far, we have viewed the hybrid capital as having debt-like characteristics for our ratio calculation purposes.

We believe Hapag-Lloyd's financial leverage, with a sustained debt-to-capital ratio of about 52%, strongly supports its financial profile.

Liquidity

We assess Hapag-Lloyd's liquidity as adequate under our criteria (see "Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published on July 2, 2010). We consider Hapag-Lloyd's liquidity profile to be adequately supported by the company's policy of maintaining an ample cash position on the balance sheet, its strategy of prefinancing vessels on order, and its proactive treasury management.

Our base-case liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including operating cash flows, surplus cash balances, and available/committed bank financing) will exceed uses (capital spending and mandatory debt amortization) by at least 1.2x over the next two years;

-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%;

-- The company appears to have good relationships with its lenders; and

-- We understand that Hapag-Lloyd was in compliance with its financial covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011. Hapag-Lloyd's bank loans contain maintenance financial covenants, which stipulate limits such as a minimum ratio of fair-market vessel or container value to debt as well as a minimum equity amount, which is tested quarterly. Furthermore, debt facilities include covenants that stipulate that the company should hold a minimum amount of liquid funds. We expect the company to be able to manage the covenant tests in 2012.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group's liquidity sources on hand consisted of about EUR673 million ($870 million) unrestricted on-balance-sheet cash and $95 million availability under an undrawn revolving credit facility maturing in October 2013. We exclude a $250 million minimum cash requirement as per its bank covenant from Hapag-Lloyd's available liquidity sources. As of Dec. 31, 2011, liquidity uses included short-term debt of about EUR207 million and repayment of EUR100 million hybrid capital to TUI AG (completed in February 2012). Furthermore, Hapag-Lloyd's remaining capital commitments for vessels on order as of that date amounted to less than $1.0 billion, to be paid at delivery in 2012 and 2013. We understand that the group will largely fund this using a prearranged committed vessel-financing facility amounting to $0.9 billion, while the balance of less than $100 million will be supplemented with existing cash.

Recovery analysis

The debt rating on the $250 million and EUR480 million senior unsecured notes is 'B', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '6', reflecting our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Recovery prospects for the notes are constrained by the notes' unsecured status and weak documentary protection; the strong security provided to virtually all the group's bank loans; and the risk of multijurisdictional insolvency proceedings. Our recovery and debt ratings reflect our valuation of the group as a going concern.

We have revised the path to default in our hypothetical default scenario and now assume that a default would occur in 2014, later than previously assumed. Our hypothetical default scenario assumes that the company continues to expand its vessel portfolio until 2013 and then suffers a material weakening in economic conditions and freight rates, leading to overcapacity and rapidly falling vessel values, with a default in 2014 as lenders become unwilling to refinance maturing debt. Our stressed enterprise value, based on a discrete asset valuation of the company's vessels is about EUR2.6 billion at the time of default. We assume prior-ranking debt claims and other priority costs totaling EUR2.3 billion would rank ahead of the notes. This nominally leaves some value for noteholders, assuming about EUR0.7 billion outstanding at the time of default. Nevertheless, our recovery rating of '6' reflects the risk that vessel valuations are particularly volatile, as well as our belief that new-vessel financing will be raised primarily on a secured basis, leading to very high levels of prior-ranking claims by the time of default leading to volatile recovery prospects at this level of the capital structure (see "Recovery Report: Hapag-Lloyd AG Recovery Rating Profile ", published on Oct. 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that, given the anticipated difficult, albeit recently improved, trading conditions, Hapag-Lloyd might not be able to maintain a financial profile we view as rating-commensurate. We could consider a downgrade, for example, if the company were not able to sustainably raise freight rates and recover bunker fuel cost inflation, which would then hinder the expected rebound in earnings and cash flow measures.

Our base-case operating scenario estimates that the company's cash flow measures could improve to become rating-commensurate by end-2012. Nevertheless, we might consider lowering the rating if we see clear signs that credit ratios are performing against our expectations. Furthermore, we believe that the ratings on Hapag-Lloyd could come under pressure if confronted with a substantial weakening in liquidity.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Hapag-Lloyd delivers sound and sustained EBITDA growth, and if we considered the group's cash flow measures (such as ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of 16%-20%) to be sustainably commensurate with the rating. We also believe that consistent adequate liquidity profile and what we consider as manageable covenant compliance tests are critical rating factors.

