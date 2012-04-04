US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Religare Enterprises Limited's proposed INR5,000m secured non-convertible debentures' (NCDs) 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)' rating with Stable Outlook.
The rating withdrawal, in accordance with Fitch's policy, is driven by the fact that the expected rating has been outstanding for more than 90 days, and Fitch is not in receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received to consider assigning final ratings to the NCDs.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: