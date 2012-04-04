Apr 04 -

Summary analysis -- Levi Strauss & Co. ---------------------------- 04-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/NR Country: United States

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Aug-2007 B+/NR B+/NR

02-Mar-2007 B/NR B/NR

Rationale

The ratings on San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the company's financial profile continues to be "aggressive," particularly since the company's balance sheet remains highly leveraged and we expect cash flow protections measures to continue to be weak. In addition, we continue to consider Levi Strauss' business risk profile to be "weak," given its continuing participation in the highly competitive denim and casual pants market, which is subject to fashion risk and still-weak consumer spending, and our expectation that the company's business focus will remain narrow. We believe the company benefits from its strong, well-recognized Levi's brand, long operating history, and distribution channel diversity (both by retail customer and geography).

We expect the company's credit measures to improve over the next year following mixed operating results and a decline in EBITDA for fiscal 2011. For the 12 months ended Nov. 27, 2011, Levi Strauss' EBITDA-to-interest coverage was about 2.6x, down from 2.8x in the year-ago period, and its ratio of total debt to EBITDA was at 5.6x, up from 4.9x in the year-ago period. The company's increase in leverage reflects slightly higher adjusted debt levels and a decline in the company's EBITDA, due to higher cost of goods sold and operating expenses. The company's funds from operations (FFO) to debt cash flow metric was relatively unchanged at about 15%.