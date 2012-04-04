Apr 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' rating to the $100
million 6.90% series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock issued by Brandywine Realty Trust
Inc. The REIT indicated that it intends to use net proceeds from the offering for working
capital, capital expenditures, or other general corporate purposes, which may include
acquisitions, real estate development activities, redemption of outstanding preferred shares,
and repurchases or redemption of debt.
Standard & Poor's ratings on Radnor, Pa.-based Brandywine Realty Trust Inc.
and its operating partnership, Brandywine Operating Partnership L.P.
(together, Brandywine), acknowledge this mid-Atlantic REIT's "fair" business
risk profile, which is supported by a core portfolio of well-occupied,
institutional-quality office assets located primarily in Philadelphia and the
surrounding suburban markets. Good property management and leasing
competencies, which help the company outperform other property owners in most
of its markets, also support Brandywine's business risk profile. However,
same-store property performance has been weak over the past 18 months because
of tenant move-outs and consolidations, as well as because of limited demand
for office space due to weak economic conditions, particularly in Brandywine's
New Jersey/Delaware markets.
Adequate liquidity and capital-raising activities over the past two years have
bolstered Brandywine's "intermediate" financial risk profile, enabling the
REIT to reduce leverage through bond tenders and open market purchases of
debt, which it has financed predominantly with equity and asset sale proceeds.
Brandywine's recently completed $1.2 billion of bank financing largely
addresses 2012 and 2013 debt maturities and reduces the REIT's exposure to
floating-rate debt. It also provides additional certainty regarding the
company's fixed charges over the next few years.
Our outlook on Brandywine is stable. We expect the operating performance of
Brandywine's core portfolio to gradually improve over the next year as the
REIT continues to gain market share from smaller, less well-capitalized
landlords in its core markets. However, improvement in key credit metrics is
likely to be slow because we believe rental rates in Brandywine's core markets
will remain under pressure. Furthermore, we assume acquisition activity will
be very modest ($50 million to $75 million) over the next two years (funded
primarily through assets sales and equity), as Brandywine continues to focus
on leasing its existing portfolio and strengthening its balance sheet. Under
this scenario, we assume debt service and fixed-charge coverage (FCC) measures
slowly improve to about 2.3x and 2.2x, respectively, up from 2.1x and 2.0x at
Dec. 31, 2011.
We believe Brandywine's current liquidity, boosted by the REIT's recent bank
financing, its continuous equity program, and asset sale proceeds, is adequate
to meet obligations over the next 12 to 18 months. However, we would lower our
ratings if coverage measures deteriorate materially below current levels,
perhaps due to more severe-than-expected tenant stress, and/or if the company
were to embark on a largely debt-financed external growth strategy. Despite
Brandywine's deleveraging activity, the company's debt service coverage
measures remain somewhat weak, and operating headwinds currently limit the
potential for an upgrade over the next 12 to 18 months. However, if improved
fundamentals in Brandywine's core markets result in better-than-expected rent
growth and occupancy, and if FCC were to approach the mid-2x area, we could
raise the corporate credit rating to 'BBB'.