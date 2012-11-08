Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
Nov 08 Mitsui O.S.K Lines Ltd. (MOL)
* Moody's has downgraded the issuer rating of Mitsui O.S.K Lines Ltd. (MOL) to Baa3 from Baa1. Moody's also downgraded the rating of the company's guaranteed subsidiary, Euromol B.V., to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa1. The ratings outlook is negative
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.