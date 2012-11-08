Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
Nov 08 WM Housing Group (WMH)
* Moody's assigned an Aa3 issuer rating to WM Housing Group (WMH) with negative outlook. The negative outlook on WMH's issuer rating is in line with the outlook on the UK sovereign ratings, given WMH's strong financial, operational and economic linkages with the central government
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.