Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
Nov 08 Global speculative-grade default rate
* Moody's trailing 12-month global speculative-grade default rate came in at 2.9% in October, down from 3.1% in September and just above the rating agency's year-ago forecast of 2.2%, Moody's Investors Service says in its monthly default report.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.