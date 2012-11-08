Nov 08 ALBA Group plc & Co. KG ("ALBA Group")

* Moody's affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) as well as the B3 rating on the EUR203 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 of ALBA Group plc & Co. KG ("ALBA Group"), a holding company for a group focused on waste management, recycling and environmental services. Concurrently, Moody's has changed the outlook on all the ratings to negative from stable.