Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
Nov 08 ALBA Group plc & Co. KG ("ALBA Group")
* Moody's affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) as well as the B3 rating on the EUR203 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 of ALBA Group plc & Co. KG ("ALBA Group"), a holding company for a group focused on waste management, recycling and environmental services. Concurrently, Moody's has changed the outlook on all the ratings to negative from stable.
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.