Nov 08 - European fixed-income investors expect the looming
US fiscal cliff to be avoided, according to Fitch Ratings' quarterly investor
survey.
European investors are confident that US politicians will solve the problem of
the budget impasse, the survey shows. A strong majority of 82% of survey
respondents say the US fiscal cliff will ultimately be avoided, but that it is
affecting confidence in the economy and policy making in the meantime. The most
optimistic mood was flagged by 10% of investors who expect the cliff will be
avoided and think it is of little concern. Only 5% fear it will trigger a
damaging US recession with negative global repercussions. 2% believe it will be
positive in correcting the budget deficit.
As we said Wednesday following President Barack Obama's re-election, Fitch
believes the fiscal cliff (some USD600bn of tax increases and spending cuts
that come into effect on 1 January 2013) and an increase in the debt ceiling are
pressing issues that the president and Congress must address in the coming weeks
if the US is to avoid a fiscal and economic crisis.
Fitch estimates that the fiscal cliff would tip the US economy into an
unnecessary and avoidable recession and result in an increase in the
unemployment rate to above 10% in 2013.
Avoiding the fiscal cliff and a securing a timely increase in the debt ceiling -
the outcome expected by Fitch - would support the economic recovery and send a
positive signal that agreement can be reached on a credible plan to reduce the
federal budget deficit and stabilise federal debt over the medium term,
consistent with the US retaining its 'AAA' status. Conversely, failure to reach
even a temporary arrangement to prevent the full range of tax increases and
spending cuts implied by the fiscal cliff and a repeat of the August 2011 debt
ceiling episode would mean that the general election had not resolved the
political gridlock in Washington and would probably result in a sovereign rating
downgrade by Fitch.
The Q412 survey was conducted between 2 October and 6 November and represents
the views of managers of an estimated USD7.4 trillion of fixed-income assets. We
will publish the full survey results in mid-November.