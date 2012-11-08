(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08 - Fitch Ratings believes that the credit
profiles of Polish utilities benefit from a continued increase in regulated
earnings and their rising share in EBITDA. Growing regulated earnings in the
distribution segment result in lower exposure of the groups' cash flow to power
and fuel prices and greater predictability of cash flow. Importantly, the
relative growth of the network segment comes chiefly from increased regulatory
remuneration and asset base and only partially from weakness in supply and
generation segments.
Increased focus on the distribution segment and the rising contribution of
regulated earnings to EBITDA (46% in 2010, 58% in 2011 and 70% in H112) were
among the key drivers of the recent upgrade of Energa S.A.'s Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Fitch expects that because of the rising return on the regulatory asset base,
successful implementation of network capex and weak performance of the
generation segments the share of regulated earnings in total EBITDA will remain
well above 60% in the mid-term for Energa S.A. and stay at about 50% for Tauron
Polska Energia S.A. ('BBB'/Stable) and ENEA S.A. ('BBB'/Stable). PGE Polska
Grupa Energetyczna S.A.'s ('BBB+'/Stable) ratio will remain below 30%, mainly
due to a strong generation segment.
One of the factors supporting the continued growth of tariffs and EBITDA of the
distribution segment of the Polish utilities has been the asset revaluation
process agreed with the energy regulatory office and applied since 2009. The
regulator gradually increases the return on the regulatory asset base of assets
put into operation before 2009 with the aim of finalising the process around
2015 when the old assets will likely be fully remunerated based on their
regulated asset value. An increase in regulated EBITDA has also been driven by
large capital expenditure in the distribution network, which is fully
remunerated via tariff increases in the following years.
A rising proportion of the regulated EBITDA in Polish utilities' earnings is
also caused by the weakness of the conventional generation segment on the back
of the weak power pricing environment, finalisation of compensation payments for
the termination of historical power purchase agreements (PPAs) and the gradual
auctioning of CO2 allowances from 2013.
Fitch views the regulatory framework for Polish distribution networks as
supportive and relatively stable. Although relatively new, the framework is
gaining predictability because of the timely approval of the tariffs by the
regulator on an annual basis. The agency believes the framework is supportive
for capex as new assets are fully remunerated in the tariff.
However, the tariff framework is not mature and has several weaknesses compared
with regulatory frameworks in western European countries. These include the lack
of a multi-year tariff setting mechanism, return on the regulatory asset base
not fully reflecting the fair value of assets, and volume risk existing in the
framework. The agency believes that these shortcomings, and a relatively low
number of transactions demonstrating achievable market valuation of networks in
Poland currently prevent a one-notch senior unsecured uplift from the Long-term
IDR for Polish utilities, despite the fact that the proportion of regulated cash
flow is over 50% of EBITDA for some of the companies. Fitch expects the key
parameters of the regulatory framework to change little until at least 2015. The
regulator has announced that from 2016, qualitative elements are likely to be
introduced into the tariff-setting mechanism, which might influence the
operators' earnings in the long term.
Although the capex requirements in the Polish distribution segment are huge and
the investments are quasi-committed due to the agreed long-term development plan
with the regulator, there is some capex flexibility as the projects are modular
and smaller than in new large scale generation capacities and could be subject
to certain adjustments in case of weaker cash flow generation. Fitch also notes
that network investments are easier to fund as lenders are more inclined to
provide relatively attractive funding for infrastructure assets, especially
compared with funding of many of the generation projects, which are also
burdened with higher construction risk.
In FY11, Tauron confirmed its leading position in the Polish distribution
segment with almost 53 TWh of energy dispatched (37%) by the acquisition of the
distribution assets from Vattenfall AB ('A-'/Stable) in December 2011. It is
followed by PGE with over 31 TWh (or 25.5%), Energa and Enea, which are
substantially smaller with 19.6 TWh and 17.1TWh energy dispatched or 16% and
14%, respectively.