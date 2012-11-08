Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
Nov 08 Aperam S.A.
* Moody's today lowered its ratings for Aperam S.A., lowering its corporate family and probability of default ratings to B1 from Ba3 and dropping to B3 (LGD6, 90%) from B2 the rating for Aperam's senior unsecured notes. The outlook remains negative.
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.