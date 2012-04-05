CTCL's revenue grew 11.5% yoy in 2011, along with a significant improvement in
revenue structure, due to robust growth across mobile and fixed-line data
services. Non-fixed-line voice revenue as a proportion of total revenue
increased to 79.7% in 2011 from 71.6% in 2010. Mobile services accounted for
33.7% of revenue in 2011 (2010: 24.5%) and Fitch expects the company to maintain
its subscriber and market share growth over the next two years.
Fitch expects pressure on CTCL's EBITDA margins to continue, albeit easing year
by year, due to high subscriber acquisition and retention costs required to win
and to maintain market share in an increasingly competitive market. Notably the
availability of the iPhone on CTCL's network starting March 2012 will increase
handset subsidy expenses, but at the same time assist CTCL in gaining high-end
customer market share from its competitors.
The ratings also take into consideration an expected increase in capital
expenditure in 2012 and 2013, as CTCL continues to upgrade its broadband network
and plans to purchase the code division multiple access mobile network from its
parent, China Telecommunications Corporation (CTC), by end-2012. Fitch expects
CTCL's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage ratio as of end-2012 to
increase on account of new debt required to fund the mobile network acquisition
before reversing in 2013 due to higher FFO generation and removal of the mobile
network capacity leasing fee at 28% of its CDMA service revenues per year.
Fitch may consider a negative rating action if CTCL's FFO adjusted net leverage
increases beyond 2.0x, or its EBITDAR margin falls below 30%, both on a
sustained basis. A positive rating action may be considered if FFO adjusted net
leverage decreases below 1.0x on a sustained basis.