Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
Nov 08 Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport & Sanef S.A.
* Moody's today downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 the issuer rating of Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport ("HIT" or "the company"), the holding company of Sanef S.A. The outlook on the ratings is negative.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.