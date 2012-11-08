(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08 -
Overview
-- On Nov. 5, 2012, U.K.-based health care group Care UK Health & Social
Care Investments Ltd. (Care UK) acquired Harmoni, a provider of out-of-hours
health care services to the National Health Service in England, for GBP48
million excluding associated transaction costs.
-- We estimate that the transaction will increase Care UK's Standard &
Poor's-adjusted leverage to more than 5x in the financial year ending
September 2013, which is above the level we consider commensurate with the
current rating.
-- We are therefore placing our 'B+' long-term corporate credit and issue
ratings on Care UK on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a one-notch
downgrade following the acquisition to reflect the increase in Care UK's
leverage.
Rating Action
On Nov. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch with
negative implications its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based
health care group Care UK Health & Social Care Investments Ltd. (Care UK).
In addition, we placed our 'B+' issue rating on the group's GBP250 million
senior secured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery
rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery prospects for noteholders in the event of a default.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placements follow Care UK's acquisition of Harmoni, a provider
of out-of-hours health care services to the National Health Service (NHS) in
England, for GBP48 million, excluding associated transaction costs. We
understand that Care UK will fund the acquisition with a combination of cash
and debt. Consequently, we calculate that Care UK's pro forma Standard &
Poor's-adjusted leverage after the acquisition could increase to more than 5x
in the financial year ending Sept. 30, 2013, which is above the level we
consider commensurate with the 'B+' rating.
We are currently evaluating the impact of the acquisition on the group's
business and financial risk profiles, specifically on the group's
profitability, market position, diversification, and cash flow generation.
The ratings on Care UK continue to reflect our current assessment of the
group's business risk profile as "weak." This indicates our view of the
group's relatively small size, focus on the U.K. market, and a certain degree
of reliance on public funds, which are exposed to the vagaries of the U.K.'s
political climate and changes in reimbursement policies. We take a negative
view of the risks associated with independent sector treatment centers
(ISTCs), including a lack of guaranteed procedure volumes priced at NHS
tariffs.
These negative factors are partly offset by Care UK's good revenue
predictability due to a high proportion of forward contracts, especially in
its residential care business. This is supported by the group's position as a
leading operator of ISTCs and its entrenched position in the for-profit
elderly and specialist care markets. Both of these markets are fragmented and
consequently benefit larger operators with economies of scale. The group's
record of winning health care tenders provides further support.
Liquidity
We currently assess Care UK's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our
criteria (see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal). Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors:
-- We estimate that Care UK's liquidity sources (including cash, funds
from operations, and an available revolving credit facility ) over the
next 12 months will comfortably exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. Even if
EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%, we believe that net sources would remain
positive.
-- On June 30, 2012, Care UK had an adjusted balance-sheet cash position
of GBP29.3 million. Its only financial debt is in the form of GBP250 million
non-amortizing notes that mature in August 2017.
-- In addition, the group has a super senior RCF of GBP80 million, which
remains unutilized as of June 6, 2012, apart from about GBP14.7 million in the
form of performance bonds relating to certain health care contracts.
-- The RCF documentation contains leverage and interest coverage
maintenance covenants. As of June 6, 2012, the group has adequate headroom
under these covenants and we estimate that this will remain the case for the
next 12 months.
-- Care UK's business model benefits from low working capital
requirements and modest maintenance capital spending (about 2% of revenues).
Recovery analysis
The 'B+' issue ratings on Care UK's GBP250 million senior secured notes due 2017
are on CreditWatch negative. The recovery rating on the notes is '3',
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects for
noteholders in the event of a default.
We intend to assess the effect of the acquisition on the recovery prospects
for the notes once we have more details about the transaction's financing
arrangements. We will then revise, if necessary, the assumptions underpinning
our recovery analysis.
For our detailed recovery report, see "Care UK Health & Social Care
Investments Ltd. Recovery Rating Profile," published April 30, 2012.
Credit Watch
The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a downgrade following
Care UK's debt-funded acquisition of Harmoni, to reflect our view that the
group's adjusted leverage will rise to more than 5x, which is above the level
we consider commensurate with the current rating.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch this month, subject to further progress on
the transaction and following our discussions with management. In these
discussions, we aim to determine the effect the transaction will have on the
group's business and financial risk profiles, specifically on the group's
profitability, market position, diversification, and cash flow generation. We
will also discuss the group's financial policy, which we consider to be
aggressive, particularly regarding mergers and acquisitions. We consider that
a potential downgrade is likely to be limited to one notch.
We will also review the effect of the acquisition financing on the recovery
prospects for Care UK's senior secured notes. The mix of financing that Care
UK raises for the acquisition could potentially have a negative bearing on the
issue and recovery ratings on the notes.
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Care UK Health & Social Care Investments Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--
Care UK Health & Social Care PLC
Senior Secured Debt* B+/Watch Neg B+
Recovery Rating 3 3
*Guaranteed by Care UK Health & Social Care Investments Ltd.