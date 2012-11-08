Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has withdrawn its 'BBB (sf)' rating assigned to the Series 2008 (UED-2014) notes issued by ARLO IX Ltd. at the request of the issuer (see list).This transaction was unwound at the request of the sole noteholder, who is also the swap counterparty.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction.
RATING WITHDRAWN
Issuer Rating To Rating From
ARLO IX Ltd. Series 2008 (UED-2014) N.R. BBB (sf)
N.R.--Not rated.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.