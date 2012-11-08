(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating and the 'AAA(col)' National Insurer Financial
Strengh of Black Gold Re LTD. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Black Gold Re's rating (BGRe, or the captive company) continues to reflect the
strong linkage and strategic importance of the captive company to Ecopetrol (the
parent). The rating also reflects its adequate technical performance, high
capitalization, low leverage and strong liquidity ratios.
BGRe's rating is tied to the rating of its shareholder, Empresa Colombiana de
Petroleos - ECOPETROL S.A., which has a Fitch local currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. Ecopetrol maintains a strong
financial profile with USD18.4 billion of EBITDA, USD6.1 billion of debt and USD
29.4 billion of shareholders equity as of the LTM ended June 2012.
BGRe maintains its position as a core subsidiary of Ecopetrol, due to its
strategic importance in managing the risks and structuring the insurance
coverage of Grupo Empresarial Ecopetrol (Ecopetrol). The support of the
shareholder is evidenced by its explicit commitment of support through
promissory notes, formal support in managing the investment portfolio of the
captive, providing resources for the optimal operation of the reinsurance
company, and the transference of strong corporate governance practices.
BGRe's operational profitability is adequate for its business profile. As of
Sept. 30, 2012, BGRe reported a positive trend in its combined ratio (-13%
versus -27% as of Sept. 30, 2011 ) and net income of $11.8 million. This
performance benefited from the increase in commissions due to the change in the
placement scheme carried out from 2011, and also by higher surety bond premiums
given the important growth shown by the hydrocarbon sector in the Colombian
economy.
The quality of the investment portfolio is adequate and the liquidity position
is strong. The company places its investment portfolio in liquid assets mainly
rated with Issuer Default Ratings of 'AA' (87%), 'AAA' (9%) and 'A' (4%). Black
Gold has no exposure to fixed assets and stocks. Its liquidity ratio is strong
at 4.9x as of Sept. 30, 2012.
Black Gold's capital position is strong as a result of adequate profit
generation and earnings retention. As of Sept 30, 2012, the equity of the
captive was USD141 million. Leverage ratios are low. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the
retained premiums-to-capital ratio was 0.1x and the Liability/Equity ratio was
0.25x. The maximum loss exposure per event is 9.0% of the equity, which is high
compared with other similar companies in the region. Black Gold provides surety
bond coverage that very large relative to its capital base. However,Ecopetrol
provides an explicit formal guarantee of these policies.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade
include negative changes in availability and willingness of Ecopetrol to provide
support. An upgrade may be considered with positive changes in the credit
profile of the parent.