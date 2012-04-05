(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On March 28, 2012, we lowered to 'BBB/Watch Neg' from 'BBB+/Watch Neg'
our long-term rating on Dexia Credit Local, of which we consider Dexia
Kommunalbank Deutschland to be a core entity.
-- Our criteria allow Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland's covered bond
program to achieve a maximum rating uplift of seven notches above our
long-term rating on Dexia Credit Local.
-- Today, we have lowered to 'AA+/Watch Neg' from 'AAA/Watch Neg' our
long-term ratings on Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland's covered bond program and
related issuances, to reflect this uplift.
-- Our ratings on Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland's covered bonds remain
on CreditWatch negative to reflect the CreditWatch negative placement of the
issuer credit rating; any negative rating action on Dexia Credit Local would
therefore result in an automatic downgrade of the covered bonds, all else
remaining equal.
-- We have assigned these ratings based on our criteria for rating
covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these
criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in
this program may be affected as a result of this review.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA+/Watch Neg' from 'AAA/Watch Neg' its
long-term credit ratings on Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG's (DKD) German
"Oeffentliche Pfandbriefe" (OF; public-sector covered bonds) program and
related issuances (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our March 28, 2012 lowering to 'BBB/Watch Neg'
from 'BBB+/Watch Neg' of the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Dexia Credit Local
(DCL; BBB/Watch Neg/A-2), of which we consider DKD to be a core entity (see
"Dexia Credit Local Downgraded To 'BBB' On Weakened Liquidity And Risk
Position; Ratings Remain On Watch Negative").
We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, to evaluate
the maximum potential rating uplift for the covered bond program, based on the
combined assessment of its asset-liability mismatch exposure and
categorization (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing
Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).
We segment covered bond programs into three distinct categories, which
consider primarily a program's jurisdiction and its ability to access external
financing or monetize the cover pool. These categories, along with the ALMM
percentage, determine a program's maximum potential rating uplift over our
rating on the issuer.
Our assessment of DKD as a covered bonds issuer indicates a current program
categorization of "1" and an ALMM classification of "low"; in such
circumstances, our criteria allow a maximum rating uplift of seven notches
above our ICR on DCL.
In light of our downgrade of DCL, we have lowered our ratings on DKD's OF
program and related issuances, to reflect this uplift.
These ratings remain on CreditWatch negative, to reflect the risk that any
further downgrade of DCL would result in an automatic downgrade of DKD's OF
(all else remaining equal), and that our rating on DCL is currently on
CreditWatch negative, where we placed it on Dec. 9, 2011 (see "Ratings On
Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland's Covered Bonds Placed On CreditWatch Negative
After Bank Downgrade," Dec. 9, 2011).
We aim to resolve our CreditWatch negative placement of the ratings on DKD's
OF shortly after we have resolved our CreditWatch negative placement of the
ICR on DCL, and based on our reassessment of credit and cash flow risks and
the level of overcollateralization of the cover pool that DKD maintains. Our
analysis as of December 2011 results in a difference between the available and
target credit enhancement that, if not remedied, could result in a further
downgrade of DKD's OF by up to two notches.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our
criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on
Dec. 16, 2009). As part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's
Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the
covered bonds. However, the assumptions and methodologies used in this cash
flow analysis are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria
Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And
CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010).
This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our
future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model
may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the
ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that
we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and
surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria
And Research").
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Negative
Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG
AA+/Watch Neg AAA/Watch Neg
Germany: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Oeffentliche Pfandbriefe)