Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08 -
Ratings -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ------------------ 31-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United Arab
Emirates
Primary SIC: Combination
utilities, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Oct-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
20-Jun-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.