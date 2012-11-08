Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
Ratings -- G4S PLC ------------------------------------------------ 05-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Security systems
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Nov-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
09-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : G4S PLC
Rating Rating Date
£2 bil med-term note Prog 04/30/2009: sr
unsecd BBB- 05-Nov-2012
£350 mil 7.75% med-term nts due 05/13/2019 BBB- 05-Nov-2012
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.