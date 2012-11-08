Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
Nov 08 -
Ratings -- China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. ----------------------- 31-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 16950Y
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
CNY2 bil 10.5% US$ Settled Sr Unsecd nts due
01/14/2016 B 04-Jan-2011
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.