Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08 -
Ratings -- E-MART Co. Ltd. ---------------------------------------- 02-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-May-2011 A-/-- A-/--
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.