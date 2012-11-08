Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
Nov 08 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Studio City Co. Ltd. ----------------------------------- 06-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: British Virgin
Islands
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Nov-2012 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.