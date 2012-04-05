Apr 05 - U.S. CMBS delinquencies rose for the first time since last summer, according to the
latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
Late-pays climbed 13 basis points (bps) to 8.43% from 8.30% a month earlier. Helping to
drive the increase was the continued underperformance of the $360 million Solana loan, now
officially classified as 60-days delinquent. Prior to March, overall delinquencies had declined
every month after hitting a high water mark of 9.01% in July of last year.
Office loan delinquencies, as expected, are continuing their steady upward trajectory
following a 31 bp increase to 7.99%. Late-pays on industrial CMBS also rose (37 bps) and are now
the second-highest delinquency rate among all property types (behind multifamily) at 10.91%.
In contrast, performance for hotel CMBS is continuing to turn for the better, with
delinquencies falling another 40 bps to 10.35%.
Current and prior month delinquency rates for each of the major property types are as
follows:
--Multifamily: 12.61% (from 13.30% in February);
--Industrial: 10.91% (from 10.54%);
--Hotel: 10.35% (from 10.75%);
--Office: 7.99% (from 7.68%);
--Retail: 7.23% (from 7.15%).
Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market
Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS
research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants
to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:
'