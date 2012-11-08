Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
Nov 08 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Confie Seguros Holding Co. ----------------------------- 01-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency B-/Stable/-- State/Province: California
Primary SIC: Insurance agents,
brokers, &
service
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Nov-2012 B-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$252 mil fltg rate 1st lien term bank ln due
12/31/2018 B- 01-Nov-2012
US$75 mil fltg rate 1st lien revolving bank ln
due 12/31/2017 B- 01-Nov-2012
US$110 mil 2nd lien term bank ln due 12/31/2019 CCC 01-Nov-2012
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.