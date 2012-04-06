Apr 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings to 'D (sf)' on the class A-SIVF and A1 notes issued by Dillon Read CMBS CDO 2006-1 Ltd., a hybrid collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction collateralized primarily by commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) assets. At the same time, we removed our rating on class A-SIVF from CreditWatch with negative implications (see list).

We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' because the classes, which are nondeferrable, did not receive interest and commitment fees, based on the March 2012 trustee note valuation report.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

Sec Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

