Apr 06 -
Summary analysis -- KAR Auction Services Inc. --------------------- 06-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Automotive
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 48238N
Mult. CUSIP6: 48238Q
Mult. CUSIP6: 48562R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Mar-2011 B+/-- B+/--
07-Jan-2010 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The ratings on Carmel, Ind.-based vehicle auction company KAR Auction Services Inc. reflect
its aggressive financial risk profile, with high leverage and weak EBITDA interest coverage. The
business risk profile is fair, reflecting its established position in the competitive whole-car
and salvage auction markets, demonstrated profitability with around 32% adjusted EBITDA margin
(by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' calculation), and return on capital of 10% for 2011. We
assume KAR will continue using cash flow mainly for permanent debt reduction, but also for
moderate-size acquisitions to expand market share as opportunities arise. We believe the
competitive dynamic between the traditional physical and online auctions is evolving, and our
rating assumes KAR will adequately manage any shifts through its various product offerings.
KAR's private equity owners--Kelso & Co., Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, ValueAct Capital
LLC, and Parthenon Capital (all unrated)--control about 80% of the common shares; the rest are
publicly held. The current senior management team has a track record of successfully improving
operating efficiencies and integrating acquisitions in recent years.