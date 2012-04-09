(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel ----------------------- 09-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Metal mining
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Aug-2006 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
10-Aug-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The rating on the Russian metals and mining group OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel are
underpinned by the group's large, high-grade, long-life reserve base, which
gives it leading positions in several metal markets. Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services considers that the group's low cost position supports profitability,
positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), healthy credit metrics, and
resilience to commodity market downturns.