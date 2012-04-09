Apr 09 - Long a scarcity in the U.S. infrastructure market, an
influx of public private partnerships is now likely over the next several years
as state departments of transportation (DOTs) embrace non-traditional project
delivery methods, according to Fitch Ratings.
State DOTs are moving ahead with needed infrastructure projects as the Federal
government provides less funding for highways on a real basis and the future of
the federal program remains in limbo.
Analysts at Fitch will be discussing one of these projects, specifically, the
soon-to-be launched Elizabeth River Crossings project, during a conference call
to take place this morning at 11 a.m. ET.
Fitch expects to rate the $675 million private activity bonds from the Virginia
Small Business Financing Authority bonds and the $422 million TIFIA loan (on
behalf of Elizabeth River Crossings) 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The rating
will be finalized once the transaction closes. Proceeds of the bonds and loan
will used to construct a new tube tunnel adjacent to the Virginia Midtown
Tunnel. Plans are also in the works to use some of the proceeds to modify the
Brambleton Avenue/Hampton Boulevard interchange in Norfolk.
Fitch released a presale report late last week highlighting its views of
completion risk, traffic and toll revenue risk and the legal and financial
structure. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on
the link at the end of the press release.
Scott Zuchorski is the call leader and will be joined by Chad Lewis and Mike
McDermott as they speak to the legal structure and rationale behind the
economics of this transaction. Prepared remarks will last approximately 15-20
minutes and be followed by a Q&A session.
