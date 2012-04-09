(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the six classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee of SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2012-1 (see list). SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2012-1 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty. Ltd.

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date;

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement, as well as note subordination for the class A and class AB RMBS;

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity facility equal to 1.0% of the invested amount of all RMBS, and principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;

-- The benefit of a fixed to floating interest-rate swap to be provided by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ) (AA-/Stable/A-1+), to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the floating-rate RMBS;

-- The benefit of a cross-currency swap to be provided by National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) (AA-/Stable/A-1+), to hedge the mismatch between the Australian dollar receipts from the underlying assets and the U.S. dollar payments on the bonds; and

-- The reliance of the full repayment of the class A1 bonds on the subscription of the class A-1R bonds by the redemption facility provider. The rating on the class A1 bonds is therefore linked to the rating to that of the redemption facility provider, NAB.

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here

PRELIMINARY RATINGS

Class Rating Amount (mil. $)

A1 A-1+ (sf) US$300.0

A1-R AAA (sf) A$0.0

A2 AAA (sf) A$37.5

A3 AAA (sf) A$359.25

AB AAA (sf) A$34.5

B AA- (sf) A$18.75

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010