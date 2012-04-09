(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the
six classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd.
as trustee of SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2012-1 (see list). SMHL Series
Securitisation Fund 2012-1 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages
originated by Members Equity Bank Pty. Ltd.
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio,
including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further
loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date;
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the
stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering
100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of
enforcement, as well as note subordination for the class A and class AB RMBS;
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity
within the transaction, including a liquidity facility equal to 1.0% of the
invested amount of all RMBS, and principal draws, are sufficient under our
stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;
-- The benefit of a fixed to floating interest-rate swap to be provided
by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ) (AA-/Stable/A-1+), to
hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the
floating-rate RMBS;
-- The benefit of a cross-currency swap to be provided by National
Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) (AA-/Stable/A-1+), to hedge the mismatch between the
Australian dollar receipts from the underlying assets and the U.S. dollar
payments on the bonds; and
-- The reliance of the full repayment of the class A1 bonds on the
subscription of the class A-1R bonds by the redemption facility provider. The
rating on the class A1 bonds is therefore linked to the rating to that of the
redemption facility provider, NAB.
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here
PRELIMINARY RATINGS
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)
A1 A-1+ (sf) US$300.0
A1-R AAA (sf) A$0.0
A2 AAA (sf) A$37.5
A3 AAA (sf) A$359.25
AB AAA (sf) A$34.5
B AA- (sf) A$18.75
