Nov 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Life Insurance Company Limited's (China Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects China Life's well-established franchise, strong distribution capability, and sound risk-based capitalisation. The rating also factors in implicit capital and policy support from the Ministry of Finance (MoF), in light of the state's majority ownership, the insurer's large policyholder base and its significant role in the country's financial system. These strengths are, however, moderated by the insurer's volatile earnings performance, risk concentration in China and keen competition.

China Life has maintained a leading position in the Chinese life insurance market, with a share of 32.4% of total premiums in H112. It continues to focus on ensuring steady growth of new business value. New business value increased 2.5% year-on-year in H112, as resilient contribution from more profitable regular-premium products mitigated a decline in single-premium policy sales amid tightened bancassurance regulations.

China Life's profitability remains sensitive to investment performance, particularly to fluctuations in the stock market. Its pre-tax returns on assets decreased to 1.3% in H112 from 1.4% in 2011 and 3.1% in 2010, mainly due to lower investment yields. The insurer's investment yield was 2.8% in H112 but above 4% if fair value gains on available-for-sale securities were included.

Fitch's capital model indicates that China Life has an adequate capital buffer to absorb potential earnings volatility. The insurer's equity to asset ratio remained among the highest in China at 12.2% at end-H112, albeit down from 14.9% at end-2010 as a result of large fair value losses on equities and cash dividend payouts. Two issuance of subordinated notes in Q411 (CNY30bn) and Q212 (CNY28bn) helped maintain its regulatory solvency ratio at an adequate 231% at end-H112 (212% at end-2010). However, Fitch did not include the notes as eligible capital in the agency's capital model given their debt-like features and effective short tenor of five years.

China Life's financial leverage remained reasonably low at 21% at end-H112 despite the notes issuance, or 24% if another CNY10bn of subordinated debt (issued in November 2012) is included. Fitch estimates that the insurer could maintain interest coverage of 8x-10x, excluding realised and unrealised gains and losses in earnings.

China Life's credit strength is dependent on domestic economic conditions and sovereign strength, given its risk concentration (particularly its investments) in China, and implicit state support. Negative rating triggers include perceived weakening in the sovereign willingness or capability to support China Life and substantial deterioration in capitalisation with the regulatory solvency margin ratio below 150% on a sustained basis. Conversely, an improvement in China's sovereign risk profile could be a positive rating trigger for China Life.

China Life is 68.4%-owned by China Life Insurance (Group) Co, which in turn is wholly owned by MoF.