(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today the ratings on Narita International
Airport Corp. (NAA; AA-/Negative/A-1+) will not be immediately affected by NAA's plan
to construct a terminal for low-cost carriers (LCCs) at Narita Airport.
NAA said last week it would construct the new terminal over the next three
years. Unpredictable performance among LCCs globally and their mixed impact on
the credit quality of airports prevents us from factoring upside potential
from the entry of LCCs into NAA's revenues and ratings.
In our view, NAA continues to maintain conservative financial discipline. NAA
plans to use existing terminals for LCCs in the next one to two years. During
this time, the company will estimate extra passenger demand from the entry of
LCCs into Japan's airline market in order to decide its capital expenditures.
We do not believe NAA has made a final decision on LCC operations. Whether
Narita's financial performance will recover steadily over the next one to two
years is key to our analysis of the company's credit quality. If NAA can limit
total investment related to the new terminal to around JPY20 billion, we do not
expect the project to hurt NAA's financial performance.
We do not believe NAA's status as operator of the gateway airport for Tokyo
metropolitan area will change. Therefore, we maintain our view that government
support in the event of financial distress at NAA is likely to remain very
high.