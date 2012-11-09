(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has corrected its ASEAN regional scale ratings on five bond issues by Korean banks to 'axAAA' from 'axAA+'. This error correction follows a slight recalibration at the top end of our Asean regional scale, which went into effect in June 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Credit FAQ: ASEAN Regional Credit Rating Scale Explained, May 2, 2009

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

RATINGS LIST

ASEAN Regional Scale Ratings Corrected

To From

Hana Bank

Thai Baht (THB) 8 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.68% due Oct. 1, 2014

THB8 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.11% due Feb. 17, 2015

THB2 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.49% due Feb. 15, 2019

axAAA axAA+

Industrial Bank of Korea

THB7.3 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.15% due Mar. 22, 2015

axAAA axAA+

NongHyup Bank

Malaysia Ringgit 310 million senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.25% due Oct. 27, 2014

axAAA axAA+