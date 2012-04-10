(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Himachal Power Products (Himachal) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings incorporate the established brand name "Microtek" under which Himachal sells its products and the Microtek Group's pan-India distribution network.

The ratings also reflect Himachal's low leverage (net debt/EBITDA: 0.04x in FY11 (financial year ending March)), conservative financing policies and strong EBITDA margins (FY11: 31.3%) compared with its industry peers. The latter is due to a competitive cost structure, attributed to efficient procurement practices, in-house manufacturing of components and backward integration into copper-enamelled wire manufacturing.