(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have conducted our performance review of Duchess IV CLO.

-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on the class A-1, B, and C notes.

-- At the same time, we have lowered our rating on the class D notes and affirmed our rating on the class E notes.

-- Duchess IV CLO is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in May 2005, with a reinvestment period that ended in May 2008.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all of Duchess IV CLO B.V.'s rated classes of notes.

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised our ratings on the class A-1, B, and C notes;

-- Affirmed our rating on the class E notes; and

-- Lowered our rating on the class D notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Aug. 13, 2012.

Duchess IV CLO has been amortizing since the end of its reinvestment period in May 2008. Since the last rating action we took in the transaction on Aug. 16, 2011, the aggregate collateral balance has decreased by 28.54% to EUR299.0 million from EUR418.4 million (see "Transaction Update: Duchess IV CLO B.V.," published on Aug. 16, 2011).

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class at each rating level. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing (EUR290,635,794), the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using alternative default patterns, and levels, in conjunction with different interest and currency stress scenarios.