Nov 09 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed Metropolis II's series 2010-10's performance by
conducting a credit and cash flow analysis.
-- Following our review, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the
class A notes.
-- Metropolis II's series 2010-10 class A notes issuance is a retranched
CDO of Wood Street CLO III's class A-2A senior secured floating-rate notes due
2022.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on Metropolis
II, LLC's series 2010-10 class A notes due 2022.
Today's affirmation follows our assessment of the transaction's performance.
We have conducted a credit and cash flow analysis and have reviewed recent
developments in the transaction. Our assessment used data from the latest Wood
Street CLO III trustee report dated Sept. 17, 2012, and the Metropolis II
period noteholder statement dated Aug. 27, 2012.
Our assessment indicates that the level of credit support available to the
class A notes is sufficient to maintain the current rating. Therefore, we have
affirmed the rating on the class A notes at 'AAA (sf)'.