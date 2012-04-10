(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial (Persero)'s (SMF) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bond tranche II 2012 of up to IDR1.25trn a National Long-Term 'AA(idn)' rating. The bonds have a maturity of up to five years and are issued under SMF's senior debt programme I 2011 of up to IDR2trn.

Bonds under this programme are expected to be issued within two years of the programme's launch.

The National rating reflects government support for SMF in times of need, given its 100% state ownership and its national role in developing a secondary mortgage market in Indonesia. This is despite its limited operational track record and absence of an explicit state guarantee on its liabilities.

SMF was established by the government of Indonesia in 2005 to facilitate long-term funding for the primary and secondary mortgage markets through lending and securitisation.

SMF's other ratings are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating at 'AA(idn)' with Stable Outlook

- National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(idn)'

- Senior unsecured bond programme 2011 at 'AA(idn)'

- Senior unsecured bond tranche I 2011 at 'AA(idn)'

- Senior unsecured bond III/2010 and IV/2011 at 'AA(idn)'

- Medium-term notes I/2010 and II/2010 at 'AA(idn)'

- Medium-term notes III/2011 at 'F1+(idn)'